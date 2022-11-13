Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.92.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,061 shares of company stock valued at $236,307 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $54,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after buying an additional 65,720 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 74.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 456,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 429.1% in the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 711,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

