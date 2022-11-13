Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.20) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVK opened at €19.46 ($19.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €18.28 and a 200-day moving average of €20.88. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a one year high of €32.97 ($32.97).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

