Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

EE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 31.67.

EE opened at 26.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is 24.54. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of 18.31 and a 1 year high of 30.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported 0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.19 by 0.59. The company had revenue of 622.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 275.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

