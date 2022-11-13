Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3375 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

