Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.21-$2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,487,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

