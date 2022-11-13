Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.