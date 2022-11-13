Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Increased to $695.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $545.00 to $695.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.80.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $607.57 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $623.15. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.36 and its 200 day moving average is $429.26.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

