FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FCCC Price Performance
FCIC remained flat at $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. FCCC has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.25.
About FCCC
