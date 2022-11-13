Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.27-$6.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.13.

NYSE FRT opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

