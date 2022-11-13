Fellaz (FLZ) Price Reaches $1.36 on Top Exchanges

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and $232,657.62 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00008192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fellaz has traded down 27.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00582453 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,058.11 or 0.30339048 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

