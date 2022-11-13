Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stake Lowered by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,480 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.26% of Fidelity National Financial worth $130,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,575,000 after buying an additional 4,489,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after buying an additional 738,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 821,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,142,000 after buying an additional 493,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 956.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 483,485 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $42.53 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.