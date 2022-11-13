Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,057 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $183,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $90.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

