FidoMeta Price Down 11.7% This Week (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, FidoMeta has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $197.65 million and approximately $9,108.15 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta launched on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01313149 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,245.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

