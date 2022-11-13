FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

NYSE FIGS opened at $6.91 on Friday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FIGS by 22.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in FIGS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FIGS by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

