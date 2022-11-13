FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.
FIGS Price Performance
NYSE FIGS opened at $6.91 on Friday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
