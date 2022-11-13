FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Price Performance

NYSE FIGS opened at $6.91 on Friday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FIGS Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FIGS by 22.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in FIGS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FIGS by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.