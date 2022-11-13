Finer Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.6% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Insider Activity

Walmart Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $142.58. 6,423,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $387.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

