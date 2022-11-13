Finer Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,440 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.1% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,883 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 49.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 50,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 150,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,428,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.40. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $187.10. The company has a market capitalization of $360.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

