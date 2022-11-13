Finer Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,731 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,190,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 214,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,117,000 after purchasing an additional 296,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,032. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

