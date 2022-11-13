Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FINGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.