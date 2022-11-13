First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the October 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. 40,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,092. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

