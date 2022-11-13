First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,368,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,129,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,343,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 137,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,546,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,913,000 after purchasing an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

