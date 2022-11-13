First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the October 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.63. 16,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,139. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0635 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 873,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

