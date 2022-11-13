First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the October 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.63. 16,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,139. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0635 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
