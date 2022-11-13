First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the October 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 171,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 573,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,308. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $56.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71.

