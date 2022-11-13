First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Holdings Boosted by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF accounts for 2.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned 2.00% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 106,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. 68,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,778. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $47.98.

