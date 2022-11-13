First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.61. 96,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,598. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

