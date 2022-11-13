FirstService (TSE:FSV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $163.30

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$163.30 and traded as high as C$172.84. FirstService shares last traded at C$172.19, with a volume of 79,483 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of FirstService to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$148.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

FirstService Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$165.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.78.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.50, for a total value of C$500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at C$35,073,390.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

