FlatQube (QUBE) Price Tops $2.61 on Major Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, FlatQube has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00015809 BTC on exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $39.04 million and approximately $29,294.69 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00581873 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.73 or 0.30308826 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.85567724 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,502.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

