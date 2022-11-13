Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.
Floor & Decor Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of FND opened at $82.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.86.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.
