Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of FND opened at $82.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.