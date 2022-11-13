Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £134 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($154.29) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($158.89) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($148.53) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($159.12) to £135 ($155.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £136 ($156.59) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £143.45 ($165.17).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £116.70 ($134.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £106.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,501.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.52 billion and a PE ratio of -49.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 79.90 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of £123.20 ($141.85).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

