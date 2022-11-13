Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Update

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Performance

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,066. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

