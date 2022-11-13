Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 725,900 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the October 15th total of 338,400 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,389,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 66,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FVT remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,217. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.