freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.00) price target on freenet in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €27.50 ($27.50) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.40) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

freenet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of freenet stock opened at €20.78 ($20.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.19 and its 200-day moving average is €22.33. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($32.92).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

