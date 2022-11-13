freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Given New €24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($23.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FRTAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of freenet from €32.00 ($32.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of freenet from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.40. freenet has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

freenet Company Profile

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $660.73 million for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

(Get Rating)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.