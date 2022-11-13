Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.62% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

FCX opened at $38.04 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

