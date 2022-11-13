Fruits Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $273.55 million and $1.29 million worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fruits has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fruits

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

