Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Down 37.9% in October

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the October 15th total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock remained flat at $0.64 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 433,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,613. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

