FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.61-$3.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.27 billion-$20.27 billion.

FUJIFILM Stock Up 8.6 %

FUJIFILM stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.90. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.32.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

