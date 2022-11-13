FY2022 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE:TRP opened at $48.25 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after buying an additional 51,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TC Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,416,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,070,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,352,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,756,000 after buying an additional 216,806 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TC Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after buying an additional 32,970 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.