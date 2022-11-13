FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issued By William Blair

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($8.92) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.85). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($10.31) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $982,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 47.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

