FY2022 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Lowered by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $4.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$194.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at C$187.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$170.97. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$151.08 and a 1 year high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$449.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

