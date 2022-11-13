Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Raised to $0.90

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $0.75 to $0.90 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank raised Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Galiano Gold Price Performance
Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galiano Gold
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
