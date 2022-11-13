GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.