General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $59,754,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Down 4.1 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $243.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.