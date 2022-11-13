General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $243.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.