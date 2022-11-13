Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Gentex Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNTX stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.