GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

GPRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GeoPark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GeoPark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $931.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.36 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 799.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $2,810,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 21.1% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 527,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 91,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

