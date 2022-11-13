German American Bancorp Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTXGet Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

