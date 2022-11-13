German American Bancorp Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

