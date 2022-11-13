German American Bancorp Inc. Invests $1.76 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $149.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.54. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $175.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

