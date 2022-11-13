German American Bancorp Inc. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average of $132.52. The stock has a market cap of $387.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

