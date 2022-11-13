German American Bancorp Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

PFE opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $267.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.