Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Position Trimmed by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE GIL opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.